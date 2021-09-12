Advertisement

Public utilities agency seeks new electric suppliers

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission is soliciting requests for proposals for so-called “standard offer” providers for residential electric customers.

The commission is seeking proposals for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1 for Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers.

The commission says total electricity sales to their customers is approximately 12 million megawatt hours annually and about 57% of customers currently receive standard offer service.

The standard offer represents the default electricity supplied to homes unless customers choose a different supplier.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

63.88% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 580 cases
We do not know if anyone was injured at this time or how long the bridge will remain closed.
Crash shuts down Penobscot bridge between Bangor and Brewer Saturday night
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Dexter Arrests
Two arrested on drug charges, one arrested on outstanding warrant in Dexter
Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake...
One person is dead after a massive apartment fire in Lewiston

Latest News

Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
On Saturday, Elaine Greene and Carmen Footer came out of retirement to wave their American...
Maine communities commemorate 20 years after Sept. 11 attacks
Maine potato farmers feeling optimistic ahead of harvest
Scattered showers and breezy today