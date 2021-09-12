Advertisement

One seriously injured in motorcycle versus moose crash Friday night in Cyr Plantation

Police lights.
Police lights.(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A New Hampshire man was seriously injured when a moose struck his motorcycle in Cyr Plantation Friday night.

It happened around 8:30.

Police say 65-year-old Robert Boulanger of Nashua New Hampshire was headed northbound on on Caribou road when a moose ran into the road and struck his motorcycle.

Officials say the crash threw Boulanger from his motorcycle.

We’re told Boulanger is in stable condition.

He was wearing a helmet and riding gear when the crash happened.

