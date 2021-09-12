One person is dead after a massive apartment fire in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A massive apartment building fire in Lewiston has left one person dead Saturday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and the American Red Cross is helping dozens of people who are now displaced.

Flames broke out around 5 p.m. inside the 4-story building on Blake Street.

Multiple fire crews from neighboring communities were called to the scene as well.

One mother describing the terrifying moments after she began to see smoke and flames from her porch on the fourth floor.

”I literally had seconds to get my kids out of the house. When we opened the door to the hallway, all four floors off the porch were in flames. It’s the scariest thing I have ever dealt with in my life,” said Felicia Rawding.

She added that unfortunately she was able to get her family out but her two cats were killed.

A neighborhood nonprofit says they are helping to provide food and shelter to roughly 50 people impacted by the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

