Nearly 64% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Maine CDC does not conduct coronavirus case investigations on the weekends.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says the state is closing in on 64%of the population being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

2,300 new doses were administered Saturday.

According to the Maine CDC, 188 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, 67 are in critical care, and 36 are on a ventilator.

The next update from the Maine CDC will come Tuesday.

Every county in Maine is now part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

All counties are considered to have “high” levels of community transmission.

Officials say they’re also tracking 14 separate outbreaks in Maine schools.

