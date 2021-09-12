Advertisement

Hundreds gather to celebrate cheese in Pittsfield

Maine Cheese Festival features local cheesemakers
Maine Cheese Festival
Maine Cheese Festival(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Wisconsin may be known as “America’s Dairyland” but Maine has a thriving community of cheesemakers and cheese enthusiasts.

Holly Aker is President of the Maine Cheese Guild. ”The Maine Cheese Festival is one of our premiere events that we have to highlight and support our Maine cheesemaking community.”

The Maine Cheese Guild has over 70 licensed cheesemakers, about a third of them were set up at Manson Park in Pittsfield on Sunday.

“And that doesn’t even include our farmstead, our home cheesemakers, smaller cheesemakers that are using milk from their farms and feeding their families.” said Holly.

Lines quickly formed as people from near and far tried out a huge variety of cheeses. Abdel Hanafi and his wife were up in Maine from their home in Florida to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. A friend brought them to visit the festival.

“I’m really pleased. I’ve already bought some delicious stuff.” said Abdel. “I love the goat cheese, and also some goat sausage, for the first time I’m going to taste this.”

“It gives us the opportunity to have our cheesemakers engage with our consumers.” said Holly. “Get to share their story. Get to share their amazing cheese, on such a beautiful day in such a beautiful place.”

In addition to cheese there was live music, demonstrations, and food vendors like Alice and Lulu’s.

Alexis Godin “The year we were opening the restaurant in the summer of 2018 we came to the cheese festival and we were like, how many of you can I put on my menu?”

Alexis and Laura Godin are co-owners of Alice and Lulu’s, located in Carrabasset Valley at Sugarloaf Mountain. Laura says the cheese festival is a great opportunity for everyone involved.

“Really connect with the farmers and the folks who are making this product. And it’s never a bad day when you’re eating cheese.” Laura said with a smile.

The Maine cheese awards were also presented, with the best overall cheese category going to York Hill Farm.

“We had over 105 cheeses that were submitted.” said Holly.

Though the festival is over, Holly says there are still plenty of ways to connect with the Maine cheesemaking community and try some for yourself.

“Local stores, retailers, farmers markets, you can buy Maine cheese online.”

Visit the Maine Cheese Guild website for more information.

