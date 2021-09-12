Houlton man uninjured after crash in Westfield Sunday

WESTFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man driving with a suspended license crashed his truck on Route 1 in Westfield Sunday morning.

Officials say 56-year-old Calvin Miller of Houlton was driving his Sierra Pickup truck with a 20- foot trailer north on Route 1.

We’re told the trailer began to swerve due to grooves in the roadway... and Miller lost control of the vehicle.

He crossed the center line and ended up in the ditch on the south-bound side.

Both the truck and trailer were damaged extensively.

Miller was not injured.

Officials believe the grooves in the roadway, faulty trailer brakes, and the truck being too small to haul the trailer caused the crash.

During the investigation police found Miller’s license was suspended out of Florida.

He was summonsed for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License.

