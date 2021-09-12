Advertisement

Houlton man uninjured after crash in Westfield Sunday

During the investigation police found Millers license was suspended out of Florida.
A man driving with a suspended license crashed his truck on Route 1 in Westfield this morning.
A man driving with a suspended license crashed his truck on Route 1 in Westfield this morning.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man driving with a suspended license crashed his truck on Route 1 in Westfield Sunday morning.

Officials say 56-year-old Calvin Miller of Houlton was driving his Sierra Pickup truck with a 20- foot trailer north on Route 1.

We’re told the trailer began to swerve due to grooves in the roadway... and Miller lost control of the vehicle.

He crossed the center line and ended up in the ditch on the south-bound side.

Both the truck and trailer were damaged extensively.

Miller was not injured.

Officials believe the grooves in the roadway, faulty trailer brakes, and the truck being too small to haul the trailer caused the crash.

During the investigation police found Miller’s license was suspended out of Florida.

He was summonsed for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
We do not know if anyone was injured at this time or how long the bridge will remain closed.
Crash shuts down Penobscot bridge between Bangor and Brewer Saturday night
63.88% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 580 cases
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
Dexter Arrests
Two arrested on drug charges, one arrested on outstanding warrant in Dexter

Latest News

The 7-th annual Brewer Community Sweep Away Cancer Golf Tournament was held today.
7th Annual Brewer Community Sweep Away Cancer Golf Tournament held in Holden Sunday
Police lights.
One seriously injured in motorcycle versus moose crash Friday night in Cyr Plantation
Exeter man killed in crash in Garland
On Saturday, Elaine Greene and Carmen Footer came out of retirement to wave their American...
Maine communities commemorate 20 years after Sept. 11 attacks