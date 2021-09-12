Advertisement

Exeter man killed in crash in Garland

It happened on the Oliver Hill Road in Garland around 8:30 p.m.
(KFDA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Exeter man was killed Saturday night when he crashed his truck into a tree.

It happened on the Oliver Hill Road in Garland around 8:30 p.m.

State Police says 18-year-old Jacob Campbell’s truck left the road and rolled over before hitting a tree.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

