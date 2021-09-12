Crews responding to a major fire at Lewiston residential building

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake Street.

Flames broke out around 5 p.m., according to witnesses.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

A neighborhood nonprofit says they are helping to provide shelter to roughly 50 people impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross is also offering support.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.