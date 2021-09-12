Advertisement

Crews responding to a major fire at Lewiston residential building

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews in Lewiston are responding to a major fire at an apartment building on Blake Street.

Flames broke out around 5 p.m., according to witnesses.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

A neighborhood nonprofit says they are helping to provide shelter to roughly 50 people impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross is also offering support.

