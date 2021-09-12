Crash shuts down State Street bridge between Bangor and Brewer Saturday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A motor vehicle crash has shut down the state street bridge between Bangor and Brewer tonight.

Bangor police say the crash happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. Saturday evening.

We do not know if anyone was injured at this time or how long the bridge will remain closed.

We will update you as information becomes available.

