7th Annual Brewer Community Sweep Away Cancer Golf Tournament held in Holden Sunday

The 7-th annual Brewer Community Sweep Away Cancer Golf Tournament was held today.
The 7-th annual Brewer Community Sweep Away Cancer Golf Tournament was held today.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The 7-th annual Brewer Community Sweep Away Cancer Golf Tournament was held Sunday.

15 teams participated at Traditions Golf Course in Holden.

Fundraising included team entry fees, silent auction and raffle, and a putting contest.

Proceeds will go towards the fight against cancer.

This year, the funds will go to the American Cancer Society, Make-A-Wish, Champion the Cure Challenge, and 2 scholarships for area high schools.

The organizer says this year was their biggest event yet.

”I’ve dealt with 135 different organizations that have donated either product or money to this and it’s a great time,” said Organizer Alan Alexander. “Sooner or later, we’re going to find that cure to find it and if we do, I’ll still have the tournament.”

Over the years, Alexander says they have raised more than a collective $50,000 for the fight against cancer.

