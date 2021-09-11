Advertisement

Treworgy Family Orchards places second in corn maze design contest

For the 4th year in a row, they’re among the top 10 in the country.
This year's corn maze design is based on the beloved children's book, Charlotte's Web" by Maine...
This year's corn maze design is based on the beloved children's book, Charlotte's Web" by Maine author, E.B. White.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - For the fourth year in a row Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant is among the top ten in the country.

This year they placed second in the USA Today’s reader choice awards for its maze.

Their “Charlotte’s Web” inspired maze went up against 20 other farms.

About 60,000 plants make up this four-acre maze.

It took the farm roughly three months to complete from the design phase to actually dragging the field.

Since 2001, Treworgy Family Orchards has been delighting their visitors with this fall tradition.

The maze will be open through October 31.

This year's "Charlotte's Web" corn maze design placed second in the USA Today's 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards. This is...

Posted by Treworgy Family Orchards on Friday, September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison man dies after car crash in Norridgewock
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
8 more Mainers die with COVID, 516 new cases
lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.
Seven hospitalized after Cape Air plane from Knox County crashes in Massachusetts
Perry man dies following crash in Hancock County
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Remember 9/11
Maine’s congressional delegation issue statements on 20th anniversary of 9/11
9/11 anniversary
Remembering Mainers killed in the 9/11 attacks
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
The grand opening of a new community park in Greenville took place this afternoon.
Crafts Landing Park held grand opening in Greenville Friday