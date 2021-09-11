Treworgy Family Orchards places second in corn maze design contest

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - For the fourth year in a row Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant is among the top ten in the country.

This year they placed second in the USA Today’s reader choice awards for its maze.

Their “Charlotte’s Web” inspired maze went up against 20 other farms.

About 60,000 plants make up this four-acre maze.

It took the farm roughly three months to complete from the design phase to actually dragging the field.

Since 2001, Treworgy Family Orchards has been delighting their visitors with this fall tradition.

The maze will be open through October 31.

