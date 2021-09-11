Remembering Mainers killed in the 9/11 attacks

MAINE (WMTW) - Six Mainers were killed in the September 11th attacks 20 years ago.

Robert Jalbert, of Lewiston, was on United flight 175 that hit the south tower of the World Trade Center.

James Roux, of Portland, was also on United flight 175. He was on his way to climb the Himalayas.

Robert and Jacqueline Norton, of Lubec, were on American Airlines flight 11 when it hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.

The Norton’s were traveling to their son’s wedding in California.

Commander Robert Schlegel grew up in Gray. A career Navy man, Schlegel was posted at the Pentagon when American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the building.

Stephen Ward, of Gorham, had just moved to New York City to work for the bond firm Cantor Fitzgerald. Ward was one of the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees killed in the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Since Ward’s death, his family has honored his memory through an annual 5K race to raise money for college scholarships for Gorham High School seniors. Ward was a point guard on the school’s championship basketball team.

This year’s annual Stephen G. Ward Memorial 5k and Kids Fun Run will be held Saturday morning at the Gorham Recreation Department.

