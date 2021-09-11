Red Knights ride in Augusta to raise awareness for PTSD, and honor victims of 9/11

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A motorcycle group made up of active and retired firefighters known as the Red Knights, took to the streets in Augusta to raise awareness for PTSD while honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11.

“Pipes Against PTSD” brings awareness to first responders and military personnel struggling with PTSD.

The 100-mile bike ride started at the Elks Lodge in Augusta and finished at L.A. Harley in Lewiston.

Over a hundred motorcyclists made the journey to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 and raise funds for a worthy cause.

“There were times I had tears in my eyes as we were arriving with the support and the amount of people that showed up to support us,” said Quartermaster and Events Committee Liza Clark-Bowles. “It’s an unbelievable feeling at the number of people in life that are here for that.”

A former Maine firefighter who was at the event actually drove down to ground zero after 9/11 to help in the search for survivors.

