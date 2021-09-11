Plenty of sunshine today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A High Surf Advisory remains in effect today due to high, dangerous surf and strong rip currents from Hurricane Larry, which made landfall in Newfoundland.

An area of high pressure to our south will bring sunny skies and near seasonable temperatures today. Winds speeds will increase a little on today with gusts to 20 mph possible out of the southwest. A cold front will sweep through the region Sunday and bring a chance of showers. Stronger winds are expected as well, with southwest winds gusting between 20-30 mph.

High pressure will build in once again Monday and linger through Tuesday. Temperatures will be near seasonable on Monday but only in the 60s on Tuesday.

There are daily chances for showers Wednesday through Friday. A thunderstorm or two is possible those days as well.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 64-72°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 51-60°. South wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. High 68-78°. Southwest wind 5-15 with gusts 20-30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs on the low 60s to low 70s. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph.

