Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville reopening drive-up testing site

The drive-up testing site behind the hospital will reopen Monday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - With COVID-19 testing needs increasing, Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville is planning to reopen their drive-up testing site.

Community testing has been occurring at the hospital’s walk-in office, but due to the current surge, they are moving all testing to the drive-up facility.

The drive-up testing site behind the hospital will reopen Monday.

Appointments can be made through their testing website or phone line.

The drive-up testing site will be open Monday through Saturday from eight to noon.

The testing site outside the Bangor airport is also reopening.

