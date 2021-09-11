Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville reopening drive-up testing site

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - With COVID-19 testing needs increasing, Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville is planning to reopen their drive-up testing site.

Community testing has been occurring at the hospital’s walk-in office, but due to the current surge, they are moving all testing to the drive-up facility.

The drive-up testing site behind the hospital will reopen Monday.

Appointments can be made through their testing website or phone line.

The drive-up testing site will be open Monday through Saturday from eight to noon.

The testing site outside the Bangor airport is also reopening.

