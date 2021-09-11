Maine’s congressional delegation issue statements on 20th anniversary of 9/11

MAINE (WABI) - U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued this statement on the 20th Anniversary of September 11th:

“Two decades have passed, but September 11, 2001, remains as vivid for me as if it were yesterday. Many of us have our own recollections of where we were and what we were doing as the horrifying events began to unfold.

“On the evening of that terrible day, members of Congress gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. With tears in our eyes and sorrow in our hearts, together we sang, “God Bless America.” The emotions of shock, anger, and grief were joined by unity, patriotism, and resolve as we sang.

“We join all Americans in remembering each of the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day; lives of accomplishment, contribution, and promise.

“We also honor the heroes of that day. We still are moved by the selfless courage of men and women on Flight 93 who wrestled that plane to the ground, sacrificing their lives so that others might live. We are inspired by the firefighters and police officers at the World Trade Center who continued to climb upward in rescue even as the Twin Towers were coming down. We pay tribute to the first responders, the military personnel, and the civilians who rushed into the smoke and flames at the Pentagon to lead others to safety. We express our gratitude to those who have given so much to defend our nation against terrorism, the men and women of our armed forces.

“September 11th was more than a day of personal tragedy. It was an attack on the United States, on freedom, and on civilization. We must never forget what was lost, and what remains at stake. We must continue to do all that we can to prevent future attacks.

“In what seemed like a moment, September 11th was transformed from a day like any other day into one that will stand alone. The loss we relive this day reminds us of the value of all that we must protect. The heroism reminds us of the unconquerable spirit of the American people. As long as we keep the meaning of this day of remembrance in our hearts, we can meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

U.S. Senator Angus King released the following statement Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks:

“Twenty years have passed since the horrific attacks of September 11th that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, and the horrors of that day still remain seared in the memories of so many Americans,” said Senator King. “I can recall clear as day my moment of realization that the first plane crashing into the tower was an attack, not an accident. I will never forget the fear and uncertainty of wondering which target was next. I remember the pit of despair upon learning that my son, who worked near the World Trade Center, was missing; I remember the relief and joy I felt upon learning that he was safe; and I remember the heartbreak of knowing that thousands of families across America would not receive the same good news.

“The victims of these attacks were everyday people, guilty of no crime other than going about their daily business in the wrong place at the wrong time. They were the victims of an evil few, who sacrificed innocent lives in an effort to attack America’s values. But they had a larger goal in mind on that day – to intimidate each and every American, and drive us apart from one another. On that front, they failed mightily – because in the painful days that followed, the best of America shone through the darkness.

“We saw our heroic first responders rushing towards burning buildings to save lives – including many who traveled from far and wide to aid to their fellow citizens during a time of need. We saw resilience, defiance, and unity as Americans chose bravery over fear and love over hatred. In the face of unknown peril, we embraced the ideals that make our nation so special. We also saw the true tolerance of America in action, as our President visited a Mosque and made clear to the rest of the world that our nation’s diversity is our strength, and we knew terrorists were not religious martyrs – but evil murderers. Our unified message today, as it was then, is that we will remain vigilant and relentless in pursuing those who would try to follow in their footsteps or enable them to do our nation harm.

“Twenty years later, we’re in the midst of another crisis – this time, a public health pandemic. Unfortunately, at this juncture, it seems that our nation’s divisions have been inflamed rather than set aside; instead of pulling us together, this pandemic has too often pushed us apart. On this solemn day, as we remind ourselves to “never forget” the events of September 11th, we must also remind ourselves how we responded – with solidarity, resilience, desire to understand, and kindness for the health and well-being of our neighbors. We knew, deep down, that none of our differences meant more than our shared identity as Americans. As we remember those that we lost on this tragic day, let us honor them by recommitting ourselves to the values they cherished and devoting ourselves to examining how to protect one another from another global threat.”

Congressman Jared Golden released the following statement Saturday to mark the anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

“On the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Americans across the country are coming together to honor those who lost their lives on this tragic day two decades ago.

“We remember and honor the brave firefighters, police officers, and other first responders who answered the call to serve during and after the attack, and the military service members who followed them.

“Our country’s response to the tragic events that transpired 20 years ago should serve as a powerful reminder that Americans — no matter how divided — need to face the difficult challenges before us together as one. As we solemnly remember those who lost their lives in these tragic attacks, let’s make a renewed commitment to our country and to our fellow Americans.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree released the following statement Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Twenty years ago, the September 11th attacks changed our country forever. Those of us old enough to remember the horrific moment the first hijacked jet crashed into the Twin Towers will never forget it. 9/11 was among the most terrifying and sad days of all our lives. In the wake of the September 11th attacks, we experienced a sense of shared grief and community not seen since. Thousands of young Americans enlisted for military service. Political leaders united in common purpose.

Tragically, however, President Bush’s declaration of a ‘war on terror’ hurtled the nation into military conflicts that lasted decades and consumed thousands of American lives and trillions of dollars. On the 20th anniversary of this tragic day, I applaud President Biden for finally ending a war which began before people who are now old enough to fight in them were even born.

Today as we face a deadly pandemic that has killed over 600,000 Americans, I urge you to come together as we did after 9/11. Do your part to keep our nation safe – get vaccinated and save a life.

