Maine Cheese Guild hosting Maine Cheese Festival Sunday in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Cheese Guild is hosting the Maine Cheese Festival this Sunday in Pittsfield.

”There’s a passion to it”

Kaili Wardwell is a co-owner of Abraham’s Goat Farm in Newport, which has been making dairy products since 2016, and goat meat since 2005.

“We believe in the care and animal husbandry of the animals to be top notch,” said Wardwell. “With good goats comes good milk.”

And from good milk, comes good cheese.

“”We do cheves, parir, yogurts, Keefir. Goat cheese is a really nice cheese actually. It’s easy to digest,” said Wardwell. “It has smaller fat globules than the cow milk.”

They’re in the process of expanding into a new creamery building.

“We’re getting ready to move into it so we’re really excited,” said Wardwell.

They’re also preparing for the Maine Cheese Festival this Sunday.

“This will be our second year attending the cheese festival and it’s super exciting,” said Wardwell. “Manson park is a huge area which is really nice.”

In addition to their dairy products, their food truck will serve freshly made pizzas.

“We put our goat cheese on the pizza,” said Wardwell. “Our cheve and our feta and then we use some really nice buffalo mozzarella.”

The cheese festival is put on by the Maine Cheese Guild and is the largest gathering of Maine cheese makers in the state.

“There’s gonna be a blind panel of five people tasting cheese and we’ll hear the results of that,” said Wardwell.

You’ll find far more than just cheese at the festival, but it’s definitely the highlight.

“It’s nice to be able to taste those cheeses and really be able to appreciate the flavor,” said Wardwell.

The Maine Cheese Festival is split into two sessions this Sunday at Manson Park in Pittsfield.

You can reserve tickets at MaineCheeseFestival.org.

