Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 580 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows two more Mainers have died with COVID-19.

A resident of Penobscot County and Aroostook County have died,

That brings the number of Mainers who have died to 961.

The Maine CDC is reporting 580 new cases putting Maine over the 80,000 total case mark.

63.88% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 2,600 new doses were administered.

Penobscot County, once again, showing the highest total of new cases with 151.

Kennebec has 52, 40 in Hancock, 29 in Aroostook, and 24 in Waldo.

All 16 Maine’s counties in Maine remain part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.