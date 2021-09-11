Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 580 cases

63.88% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
63.88% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
63.88% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows two more Mainers have died with COVID-19.

A resident of Penobscot County and Aroostook County have died,

That brings the number of Mainers who have died to 961.

The Maine CDC is reporting 580 new cases putting Maine over the 80,000 total case mark.

63.88% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 2,600 new doses were administered.

Penobscot County, once again, showing the highest total of new cases with 151.

Kennebec has 52, 40 in Hancock, 29 in Aroostook, and 24 in Waldo.

All 16 Maine’s counties in Maine remain part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison man dies after car crash in Norridgewock
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
8 more Mainers die with COVID, 516 new cases
lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.
Seven hospitalized after Cape Air plane from Knox County crashes in Massachusetts
Perry man dies following crash in Hancock County
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
8 more Mainers die with COVID, 516 new cases
Schools in Hermon are among many across the state dealing with coronavirus cases.
Maine schools fighting back against outbreaks
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases