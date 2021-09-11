Advertisement

Energy Secretary Granholm visits Maine to tout Biden renewable energy investments

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Maine on Friday to promote the Biden administration’s investments in renewable energy.

Granholm and Sen. Angus King visited Ocean Renewable Power Company in Portland.

The company, which has received Department of Energy grans, harnesses power from rivers and oceans to create electricity.

ORPC is the first American company to send renewable marine power to a power grid.

Granholm said it is time for the country to capitalize on the clean energy economy to create new jobs.

“By 2030, it’s estimated, that the clean energy sector will be a $23 trillion global market for all technologies and products that will reduce carbon pollution, 23 trillion. So, the question for the United States is, are we going to let other countries just take that market, because you better believe their gunning for it, or are we going to get into the game?” Granholm said.

Granholm said the infrastructure bill pending in Congress will accelerate investments in clean energy to help reach the administration’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Madison man dies after car crash in Norridgewock
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
8 more Mainers die with COVID, 516 new cases

Latest News

Pittsfield Cheese Festival being held this weekend
Maine Cheese Guild hosting Maine Cheese Festival Sunday in Pittsfield
Bangor International Airport reflects on 9/11 attacks
Bangor International Airport reflects on 9/11 attacks
Gosselin and Peterson, both of Dexter, were arrested on drug charges. Adams, also of Dexter,...
2 arrested on drug charges, 1 arrested on outstanding warrant in Dexter Thursday
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges