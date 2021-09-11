Ellsworth Moose Lodge give 400 Tommy Moose stuffed animals to area first responders

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Moose Lodge held a free cookout today for first responders.

A part of the afternoon, was giving out hundreds of Tommy Moose stuffed animals.

The Tommy Moose is designed to be given out to children who were in a traumatic situation, which can be a very valuable tool for a first responder in a stressful situation involving kids.

The lodge gave a total 400 Tommy Moose to the Ellsworth Fire Department, Police Department, Maine State Police, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

They will now be able to hand them out to children in their own community during tough times.

The lodge also wanted to thank the first responders in honor of the anniversary of 9/11.

”Well it’s one of those things, we’ve always been involved with the community, but it’s something that we felt we could actually offer directly right to the first responders so that they have something to help with these somewhat difficult situations, especially involving children,” said Anthony Wyman, Treasurer of Moose Lodge #2698.

The Tommy Moose program has given over 120,000 stuffed moose to children experiencing challenging events.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.