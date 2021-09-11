Advertisement

Dozens of Afghan evacuees expected to come to Maine

Afghanistan flag (AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - As many as 100 people who have fled Afghanistan are expected to come to Maine and resettle here before the end of March 2022.

Catholic Charities Maine has been selected to administer the Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program through the U.S. Department of State.

As of Thursday, there was no schedule for when the Afghans would arrive. Catholic Charities said they typically get about 10 days’ notice of arrival.

Afghans resettled under the APA Program do not hold Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) nor are they classified as refugees. They are people who may have worked for a non-governmental organization, in the media, or for a nonprofit whose alliance with the United States makes it too dangerous for them to remain in Afghanistan.

Upon arrival in the U.S., they will have to apply for asylum, but they will have already undergone a complete medical screening at a U.S. military base and will arrive with expedited work authorization papers.

Catholic Charities Maine is contracted to provide 90 days of services to APA program participants to facilitate their resettlement in Maine, including housing, education, and employment support.

The United States overall has approved 50,000 people from Afghanistan for resettlement through March 2022.

Once resettled in the United States, they are free to move as they wish.Catholic Charities said it expects to resettle Afghanistan arrivals in areas with affordable housing, job opportunities, public transportation and access to English language education such as Augusta and Biddeford.

The Agency has resettled 105 refugees from Afghanistan since 2013.

