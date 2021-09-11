Advertisement

Crafts Landing Park held grand opening in Greenville Friday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The grand opening of a new community park in Greenville took place Friday afternoon.

The Crafts Landing Park is now home to a public dock on the lake and will be able to hold various community events in the future.

It was made possible by the Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation, partners, and donors.

The fundraising efforts raised 472-Thousand dollars to build the park.

It is a part of their ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Greenville.

“We believe that new investment in this region creates jobs, increases property values, adds quality of life amenities, and helps sponsor the unique and memorable experiences that help draw people to this special place to live, work and play,” said Steve Levesque, President of the Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation.

The namesake is Julia Crafts Sheridan, the granddaughter of an early Moosehead Lakes region settler.

