Clinton Lions Fair returns in full force

Fairgoers enjoyed rides, food, games and agricultural events.
Fairgoers enjoyed rides, food, games and agricultural events.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Fair made its return Friday and was back in full force.

The event was canceled last year and postponed yesterday due to rain.

The Fair was presented by the Clinton Lions Club.

Fairgoers enjoyed plenty of rides, carnival games, food, farm animals, and of course, tractor pulling.

The fair is in town until Sunday.

A full schedule for this weekend’s events can be found on their Facebook

