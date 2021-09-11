Belfast community remembers 9/11 with bridge walk

BELFAST Maine (WABI) - The people of Belfast hit the pavement Saturday, honoring those lost in the September 11 attacks with their annual walk across Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The group took its first steps at 8:46 a.m. - the exact time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

Backed by record attendance and supported by the honking of car horns from passersby, the event accomplished its goal to “never forget.”

“We were very fortunate this year,” said Jim Roberts, Operations Manager of Belfast’s Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter. “The number of people that showed up was amazing, the most we’ve had by far.”

Proudly presented by the Belfast Lions Club for 19 years, it’s a somber and respectful reflection of the tragedy.

“Lion Ray Hall organized it,” said Chip Lagerbomb of the Belfast Lions Club. “He said, ‘We need to do something to honor the day, the people who were lost, the responders.’ And he says, ‘How about we do a bridge walk, back and forth?’ And our club said, ‘That’s a great idea!’”

Some members of Belfast’s Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter were in New York at the time, and personally affected by the attack.

“As I was going across the George Washington Bridge, I looked to my left and I saw the plane hit the tower and it was horrific,” said Jim Wood, Senior Vice Commander of Belfast VFW. “It’s something that’s burned in your mind, you’ll never forget where you were.”

Carmine Pecorelli of Belfast VFW lost his cousin in the tragedy.

“His name was Thomas Pecorelli, a cousin of mine. He had just finished interviewing, he was on his way home to California, because he was a newspaperman, and he went down on the second plane.”

Carmine Pecorelli was a FEMA Responder after the disaster. When working in the City, he was overwhelmed by the nation’s unity.

“You’d get on a train in Manhattan, and the people would get up from their seats to give it to you,” Pecorelli said.

“We would like everybody to go back to remembering how united we were,” Roberts said. “Unfortunately, it took a common enemy, but would like everybody to remember we are all Americans. We are all in this together.”

