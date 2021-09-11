Bangor JROTC Battalion holds 9/11 Memorial event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor JROTC Battalion hosted a 9/11 Memorial Event on the Bangor Waterfront Saturday.

The Bangor JROTC Battalion provided a flag detail, conducted a wreath laying ceremony, and fired a 21 gun salute to recognize the lives lost on that fateful day 20 years ago.

One of the guest speakers was Jefferey Sanders, an English Teacher at Bangor High School.

Sanders was living in New York City, working as a financial reporter at the time of the attacks.

On that morning of September 11, 2001, he was taking a train into work when he saw the tragedy that had taken place at the World Trade Center.

He says that day was a turning point in his life.

“I have a relative who died that day and I always make sure to mention his name,” said Sanders. “His name is Anthony Luparello. He died in the first building that collapsed and I always make sure to honor him and his family by sharing my experience but also, letting people know that the victims of 9/11 aren’t very far away from us.”

“It’s an event that impacted the course of history and has impacted so many lives in this country, not just the families of those who died in the attacks but also all those who served in the Global War on Terror and all of their families. It’s a really important event in history,” said Fallon Eggett, Executive Officer for the Bangor JROTC Battalion.

This was the first 9/11 event hosted by the Bangor JROTC Battalion.

