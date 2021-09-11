Bangor International Airport reflects on 9/11 attacks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 20 years later, we are reminded how air travel has changed after the attacks on September 11th.

Security has became paramount at airports.

“You start and end with TSA,” said Airport Director Tony Caruso. “You know with the Federal Government taking control of the passenger screening.”

9/11 changed so much about our every day lives.

But no way more significant than at airports.

Tony Caruso, the airport director at Bangor International Airport, was working that day.

Before learning what had happened, he noticed planes headed for Bangor were all being diverted.

“Once they knew it was a terrorist attack, they closed off the U.S. air space,” said Caruso. “At the end of it we only got maybe 6-8 diversions, where most of those aircrafts who were coming to Bangor actually ended up in a number of different airports in Canada.”

Now flying anywhere is a reflection of September 11th.

“But it’s certainly something we live with 20 years later. Totally changed airport security going forward,” said Caruso.

“Every time we come out here it’s a reminder,” said Maine Troop Greeter Dusty Fisher.

The terrorist attacks launched a military response in the Middle East.

Starting in 2003 Maine Troop Greeters began welcoming home our veterans at B-G-R.

“Everytime I come out here I see kids going over and leaving their families,” said Fisher. “We see the long term effects of that, and that’s not over with now.”

“That day 9/11 I think will stick with a lot of people,” said Caruso. “Everybody has their 9/11 story and we’re certainly not unique to that here. Even in the days following 9/11, it was odd not to hear airplanes in the sky.”

