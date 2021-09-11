Annual International Seaplane Fly-In underway in Greenville
Pilots from all over are landing in Moosehead Lake for various activities - along with spectators.
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of people are gathering in the Moosehead Lake region.
The annual International Seaplane Fly-In is underway in Greenville this weekend.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event last year.
Pilots from all over are landing in Moosehead Lake for various activities - along with spectators.
Event officials strongly recommends that people attending the fly-in adhere to the CDC guidelines for COVID.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.