Annual International Seaplane Fly-In underway in Greenville

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of people are gathering in the Moosehead Lake region.

The annual International Seaplane Fly-In is underway in Greenville this weekend.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event last year.

Pilots from all over are landing in Moosehead Lake for various activities - along with spectators.

Event officials strongly recommends that people attending the fly-in adhere to the CDC guidelines for COVID.

