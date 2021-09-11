Annual International Seaplane Fly-In underway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of people are gathering in the Moosehead Lake region.

The annual International Seaplane Fly-In is underway in Greenville this weekend.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event last year.

Pilots from all over are landing in Moosehead Lake for various activities - along with spectators.

Event officials strongly recommends that people attending the fly-in adhere to the CDC guidelines for COVID.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.