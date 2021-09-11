All U.S. and Maine State flags to be lowered to half-staff September 11th

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Following a national directive of President Biden, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that all U.S. and Maine State flags be lowered to half-staff on September 11th, in honor of victims and survivors of 9/11.

Mills released the following statement with her announcement:

“This weekend, as we mourn and honor the victims of 9/11, as we pay tribute to the remarkable bravery we all witnessed, and as we reflect on this difficult part of our history, let us remember that despite the division and rancor that often dominates the headlines, we are still one nation. We are one people united by our collective devotion to this land and to its promise of freedom and opportunity, and, regardless of the depths of our despair from time to time, that we have the strength to rise up a stronger nation and a stronger people. Today, I say a prayer for those we lost twenty years ago, and I say a prayer for our future. With resilience and resolve, let us show the world the spirit and strength of Maine people. Let us show the world what it means to be an American.”

