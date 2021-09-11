2 arrested on drug charges, 1 arrested on outstanding warrant in Dexter Thursday
Police say they arrived to a home on St. Francis Street looking for someone with an outstanding arrest warrant.
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter Police Department arrested two people on drug trafficking charges and a third on an outstanding warrant yesterday in Dexter.
Once inside the home officials say they found 32-year-old Scott Gosselin and 35-year-old Rosemary Peterson, both of Dexter, in a back room.
Police found over 15 grams of methamphetamine, scales, more than 100 hypodermic needles, other drug paraphernalia, and a loaded stolen handgun.
Police arrested Gosselin and Peterson on drug charges.
35-year-old Matthew Adams of Dexter was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
All three were taken to Penobscot County Jail.
An investigation is ongoing.
