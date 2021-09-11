Advertisement

2 arrested on drug charges, 1 arrested on outstanding warrant in Dexter Thursday

Police say they arrived to a home on St. Francis Street looking for someone with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Gosselin and Peterson, both of Dexter, were arrested on drug charges. Adams, also of Dexter, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter Police Department arrested two people on drug trafficking charges and a third on an outstanding warrant yesterday in Dexter.

Police say they arrived to a home on St. Francis Street looking for someone with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Once inside the home officials say they found 32-year-old Scott Gosselin and 35-year-old Rosemary Peterson, both of Dexter, in a back room.

Police found over 15 grams of methamphetamine, scales, more than 100 hypodermic needles, other drug paraphernalia, and a loaded stolen handgun.

Police arrested Gosselin and Peterson on drug charges.

35-year-old Matthew Adams of Dexter was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

All three were taken to Penobscot County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

