Thomas College hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the nation is coming together to remember the lives lost, including folks here in Maine.

Thomas College held a remembrance ceremony Friday morning.

It featured a number of speakers who shared their thoughts and reflected on where they were that tragic day.

And, while many of the students in attendance were not even alive at the time of the attacks, school officials are hopeful this was a teaching moment for them.

”Our hope is that by setting the example and telling our stories of what happened that they will grow to our understand and appreciate that there is a different response we can give and there is a different way we to bring our country together, rather than waiting for these horrible instances,” explained Thomas College president, Laurie Lachance.

“It’s an important part of our history and I think generationally for me, I liken it to JFK for my parents. This is a pivotal moment in U.S. history and one that I hope is not forgotten,” said Director of Safety and Security at Thomas College, Christopher Santiago.

After an inside ceremony, the group went outside where the flag was lowered to half staff.

