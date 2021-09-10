Advertisement

Thomas College hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.
20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the nation is coming together to remember the lives...
20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the nation is coming together to remember the lives lost, including the Thomas College community.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the nation is coming together to remember the lives lost, including folks here in Maine.

Thomas College held a remembrance ceremony Friday morning.

It featured a number of speakers who shared their thoughts and reflected on where they were that tragic day.

And, while many of the students in attendance were not even alive at the time of the attacks, school officials are hopeful this was a teaching moment for them.

”Our hope is that by setting the example and telling our stories of what happened that they will grow to our understand and appreciate that there is a different response we can give and there is a different way we to bring our country together, rather than waiting for these horrible instances,” explained Thomas College president, Laurie Lachance.

“It’s an important part of our history and I think generationally for me, I liken it to JFK for my parents. This is a pivotal moment in U.S. history and one that I hope is not forgotten,” said Director of Safety and Security at Thomas College, Christopher Santiago.

After an inside ceremony, the group went outside where the flag was lowered to half staff.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Schools in Hermon are among many across the state dealing with coronavirus cases.
Maine schools fighting back against outbreaks
lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.
Seven hospitalized after Cape Air plane from Knox County crashes in Massachusetts

Latest News

Maine State Police held a demonstration on Friday to show how many cars obey it when a state...
Maine State Police demonstrate importance of move over law in Bangor
The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk has rescued nearly 40 cats and dogs from shelters hit...
Maine animal shelter rescues nearly 40 animals from shelters hit hard by Ida
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
8 more Mainers die with COVID, 516 new cases
Construction is about 95 percent complete.
PCHC updates Bangor High School-based health center