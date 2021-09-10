Sen. Collins looks back at formation of 9/11 Commission

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins taking part in a panel discussion about the formation of the 9/11 Commission Friday.

Collins spoke during the 20th Anniversary Remembrance Symposium.

The panel offered inside stories about that time.

They described the turf war over the formation of the commission.

That included members of the Bush Administration, who were worried the President was going to be blamed for the attacks taking place.

Collins along with people like former Senator Joe Lieberman felt the only way to get to the truth was to form a non-partisan group - which they did.

She said that the work they did has made the US a safer place over the last two decades, but said there are two things that worry her today.

“I think what happened with the Colonial Pipeline,” said Collins. “Well, quadruple that many 10 times that if the electric grid were taken out in the northeast, in the winter. Cyber attacks are hard to attribute. They can be a nation state. They can be an international criminal cartel. They can be a brilliant, but crazed individual, and I believe we are still extremely vulnerable to a cyber attack.”

The second worry Collins named was Afghanistan.

Saying she fears it could again become a safe haven for terrorists.

