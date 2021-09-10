Advertisement

Pickleball in full swing at Midcoast Recreation Center

By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport is giving everyone a chance to get moving with a sport somewhere in between ping pong and tennis.

Pickleball players enjoy competing during MRC's Open Play session.
Pickleball players enjoy competing during MRC's Open Play session.(WABI)

Toss together a few items from different sports, add it all up, and you get pickleball.

jesse- “The inventors of this kind of took a badminton sized court, a ping pong sized paddle, a tennis sized net, and basically combined it all together, said Jesse Simko, Midcoast Recreation Center Arena Director.

The players said there’s a great sense of camaraderie around MRC.

“I feel like I have another family. This is my pickleball family. It keeps me in shape. Everybody laughs. We have a really good time,” said Sue Wootton, pickleball player.

“You get to play with different people, talk to different people. That’s the primary thing other than keeping moving,” said Steve Hart, pickleball player.

It doesn’t matter how young or old you are. You can still pick up a paddle.

“We have Stewart out there who’s playing. I think he’s 82 years old. He’s pretty good at it. He plays a lot. It’s really a sport for everyone,” said Wootton.

Programs have limited space, so pre-registration is required to ensure participation.

If you have any questions, reach out to Craig Wilson via email at craig@midcoastrec.org.

