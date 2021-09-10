Advertisement

Perry man dies following crash in Hancock County

41-year-old Ervins Bubier, was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - A Perry man died and his wife is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Hancock County.

It happened in Amherst around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say 39-year-old Renee Bubier of Perry was driving on Route 9 in a heavy rain storm when she lost control of her car and went off the road.

The car rolled several times.

Bubier was taken to a Bangor hospital with critical injuries.

Her husband, 41-year-old Ervins Bubier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Schools in Hermon are among many across the state dealing with coronavirus cases.
Maine schools fighting back against outbreaks
lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.
Seven hospitalized after Cape Air plane from Knox County crashes in Massachusetts

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
Sheriff Morton finished a half marathon through Eddington today.
Penobscot County Sheriff finishes Tough Ruck ahead of 9/11 anniversary
Red Cross blood drive in Waterville.
Maine blood drives will honor the heroes of 9/11
Saturday, the family is calling on the community to come help put together an ATV search...
Family of missing man asking for volunteers to conduct search in the woods