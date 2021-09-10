Perry man dies following crash in Hancock County

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - A Perry man died and his wife is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Hancock County.

It happened in Amherst around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say 39-year-old Renee Bubier of Perry was driving on Route 9 in a heavy rain storm when she lost control of her car and went off the road.

The car rolled several times.

Bubier was taken to a Bangor hospital with critical injuries.

Her husband, 41-year-old Ervins Bubier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

