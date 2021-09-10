Perry man dies following crash in Hancock County
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Maine (WABI) - A Perry man died and his wife is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Hancock County.
It happened in Amherst around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say 39-year-old Renee Bubier of Perry was driving on Route 9 in a heavy rain storm when she lost control of her car and went off the road.
The car rolled several times.
Bubier was taken to a Bangor hospital with critical injuries.
Her husband, 41-year-old Ervins Bubier, was pronounced dead at the scene.
