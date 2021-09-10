Advertisement

Penobscot County Sheriff finishes Tough Ruck ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Sheriff Morton finished a half marathon through Eddington today.
Sheriff Morton finished a half marathon through Eddington today.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton is now a part of Tough Ruck Nation.

It’s a group of military and first responders who run or walk with upwards of 40 pounds of extra weight on their backs.

They do this to honor the memory of a fallen service member or first responder.

Sheriff Morton finished a half marathon through Eddington today.

He arrived to a welcome party at Eddington Elementary School.

The timing of this ruck was no coincidence.

He wanted to do it around the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to honor those who gave their lives.

”The emotions that I felt a couple of times, you know, just doing this, just thinking or listening to your feet hit the tar. The rain this morning or folks waving when you went by. Trying to reflect on those who I’ve worked with or those that I know that are currently serving,” said Morton.

After arriving at the school, students began parading behind him for a few laps around the school just so Morton could finish the final 0.2 miles.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Schools in Hermon are among many across the state dealing with coronavirus cases.
Maine schools fighting back against outbreaks
lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.
Seven hospitalized after Cape Air plane from Knox County crashes in Massachusetts

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
Red Cross blood drive in Waterville.
Maine blood drives will honor the heroes of 9/11
Perry man dies following crash in Hancock County
Saturday, the family is calling on the community to come help put together an ATV search...
Family of missing man asking for volunteers to conduct search in the woods