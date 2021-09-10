Advertisement

PCHC updates Bangor High School-based health center

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Representatives from Penobscot Community Health Center gave an update Thursday on the incoming school-based health center at Bangor High School.

According to President and CEO Lori Dwyer and COO Dawn Cook, construction of the space is about 95 percent complete.

They anticipate a January opening for the facility, which will have a focus on psychotherapy and mental health.

The new Bangor center will be modeled after the Brewer center, which offers on-site medical, dental and mental health care for all students.

PCHC is prepared to offer a telehealth option, which could eventually let them serve other schools in the district.

Hiring will begin this week.

