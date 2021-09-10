Advertisement

Parties still tweaking redistricting proposals in Maine

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The chair of a bipartisan redistricting commission said proposed maps developed by Republicans and Democrats will likely be released in a week or two, ahead of a September 27th deadline.

Republicans and Democrats have been working for several weeks on their own proposals for redrawing the lines, and some had hoped to get their first glimpse of the plans on Friday.

Retired Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Donald Alexander, the commission’s chair, will meet with both parties Monday to sort out the timeline.

The commission’s next meeting is on September 20th.

