One dead after a car crash in Norridgewock

(WDBJ7)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a crash in Norridgewock this morning.

It happened around six on Route 2 near Oosoola Park.

The Morning Sentinel says the victim was driving a car that collided with a Central Maine Power utility truck.

A passenger in the car was taken to a hospital.

It wasn’t clear if the driver of the CMP truck was hurt.

Authorities have not released any names.

Route 2 was closed near the crash while authorities investigated.

