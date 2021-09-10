Advertisement

Moderate to heavy rain coming to an end this morning

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Moderate to heavy rain continues to push to the north and east as of this morning. Rain around the region will taper off later this morning as a cold front moves out. A few scattered showers are possible through the afternoon.

Flash Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch(WABI)
Coastal Flood Statement
Coastal Flood Statement(WABI)

High pressure will build in for Saturday and bring sunny skies and near seasonable temperatures. Winds speeds will increase a little on Saturday with gusts to 20 mph possible out of the southwest. A cold front will sweep through the region Sunday and bring another chance of showers. Wind will be even stronger on Sunday with southwest winds gusting between 20-30 mph.

High pressure will build in once again Monday and linger through Tuesday. Temperatures will be near seasonable on Monday but only in the 60s on Tuesday.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday along a warm front and again on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region.

TODAY: Moderate to heavy rain will come to an end this morning. Scattered showers are possible this afternoon. High 62-74°. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Lows 45-56°. West wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs 65-75°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. High 68-77°. Southwest wind 5-15 with gusts 20-30 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Highs on the mid 60s to mid 70s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

