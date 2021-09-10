Moderate to heavy rain coming to an end this morning
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Moderate to heavy rain continues to push to the north and east as of this morning. Rain around the region will taper off later this morning as a cold front moves out. A few scattered showers are possible through the afternoon.
High pressure will build in for Saturday and bring sunny skies and near seasonable temperatures. Winds speeds will increase a little on Saturday with gusts to 20 mph possible out of the southwest. A cold front will sweep through the region Sunday and bring another chance of showers. Wind will be even stronger on Sunday with southwest winds gusting between 20-30 mph.
High pressure will build in once again Monday and linger through Tuesday. Temperatures will be near seasonable on Monday but only in the 60s on Tuesday.
There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday along a warm front and again on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region.
TODAY: Moderate to heavy rain will come to an end this morning. Scattered showers are possible this afternoon. High 62-74°. WNW wind 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Lows 45-56°. West wind 5-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs 65-75°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
SUNDAY: Chance of showers. High 68-77°. Southwest wind 5-15 with gusts 20-30 mph.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Highs on the mid 60s to mid 70s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.