Maine father pleads not guilty to killing infant daughter

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A prosecutor says an infant whose father is charged with her murder suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

But an attorney for 27-year-old Trevor Averill of Buckfield said the state’s case against him is “circumstantial at best.”

Averill pleaded not guilty Friday to depraved indifference murder, and his bail was set at $50,000.

Police said the investigation began in July 2020 after Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Turner for a report of an infant in medical distress.

The baby, Harper Averill, later died from her injuries at Maine Medical Center.

