Maine blood drives will honor the heroes of 9/11

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The American Red Cross is asking Mainers to never forget and donate blood in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

The Red Cross is hosting several blood drives in Maine to honor those who died in the attacks as well as those who responded and helped in the days and weeks following the attacks.

The official remembrance events are scheduled for Saturday at the following locations and times:

Portland Elks Lodge, 1230 Congress St., Portland, Noon until 5 p.m.

Scarborough Public Safety Building, 839 Main St. Scarborough, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This drive is already full

Auburn Fire Department, 550 Minot Ave., Auburn. 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There are also several other blood drives taking place this weekend. You are encouraged to make an appointment online.

The Red Cross says the need for blood donations of all types is critical. In recent weeks, blood donor turnout has declined by nearly 10% while hospital demand for blood products continues to outpace donations.

