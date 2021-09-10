Advertisement

Maine blood drives will honor the heroes of 9/11

Red Cross blood drive in Waterville.
Red Cross blood drive in Waterville.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The American Red Cross is asking Mainers to never forget and donate blood in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

The Red Cross is hosting several blood drives in Maine to honor those who died in the attacks as well as those who responded and helped in the days and weeks following the attacks.

The official remembrance events are scheduled for Saturday at the following locations and times:

  • Portland Elks Lodge, 1230 Congress St., Portland, Noon until 5 p.m.
  • Scarborough Public Safety Building, 839 Main St. Scarborough, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This drive is already full
  • Auburn Fire Department, 550 Minot Ave., Auburn. 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There are also several other blood drives taking place this weekend. You are encouraged to make an appointment online.

The Red Cross says the need for blood donations of all types is critical. In recent weeks, blood donor turnout has declined by nearly 10% while hospital demand for blood products continues to outpace donations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Schools in Hermon are among many across the state dealing with coronavirus cases.
Maine schools fighting back against outbreaks
lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.
Seven hospitalized after Cape Air plane from Knox County crashes in Massachusetts

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
Sheriff Morton finished a half marathon through Eddington today.
Penobscot County Sheriff finishes Tough Ruck ahead of 9/11 anniversary
Perry man dies following crash in Hancock County
Saturday, the family is calling on the community to come help put together an ATV search...
Family of missing man asking for volunteers to conduct search in the woods