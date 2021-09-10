Gorgeous Late Summer Weekend On The Way!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The system that brought us all the rain has now cleared off to the east. A few lingering showers are present over central & eastern Maine, but should clear out by early evening. High pressure to our southwest will start to build in. This will clear out any lingering cloud cover this evening. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s with some areas of patchy fog.

High pressure remains in control for the most of the weekend. Saturday will be a gorgeous late Summer day with mostly sunny skies & highs in the 70s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but it will have stronger winds. Expecting a SW breeze on Sunday that could have gusts up to 30 mph. The winds will be associated with a cold front that is passing through the region. The front will also help in generating some scattered showers especially over northern locations.

Dry conditions are expected for the first part of next week with highs that will be slightly on the cooler side in the upper 60s to low 70s. Another cold front will move through on Wednesday and looks to bring a chance of scattered showers & storms Wednesday into Thursday.

Long term pattern does show signs of temperatures warming up for the second half of the month as an upper-level ridge builds over the northeast.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the 40s & 50s with a westerly wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Winds out of the southwest around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold front will move through bringing a few showers over the north. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will pick up behind the front out of the southwest with gusts near 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers & storms. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

