Family of missing man asking for volunteers to conduct search in the woods

Saturday, the family is calling on the community to come help put together an ATV search...
Saturday, the family is calling on the community to come help put together an ATV search through the woods where he was last seen.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been nearly three months since anyone has seen a missing man from Lagrange.

His family is still holding out hope he’ll be found alive.

32-year-old Nicholas Cross went missing June 15th while his family suspects he was hallucinating from methamphetamines.

Saturday, the family is calling on the community to come help put together an ATV search through the woods where he was last seen.

They are asking folks to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Marion Cook School in LaGrange.

In case of heavy rain, they plan to go back out next Saturday.

