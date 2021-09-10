Eddington fire chief celebrates retirement

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Today was a celebration for Eddington Fire Chief Jim Ellis, who is retiring after 40 years of public service.

A special ceremony was held at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

Ellis started off as a volunteer firefighter before rising to career firefighter and eventually fire chief.

His work took him to Holden, Brewer, Old Town, the State Fire Marshal’s office and finally Eddington over the years.

Ellis says he’s thankful he got the chance to serve in so many different ways.

”I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunities that people have given me over the last 40 years of my career, I’ve had an incredible career. The fire service has been so good for me and my family over the years, and I’m just incredibly blessed that people gave me the opportunity to serve, and the opportunity to do the many things I’ve been able to do.”

Ellis says he won’t miss waking up in the middle of the night for calls.

He plans to spend more time with his family in retirement.

