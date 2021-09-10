Seven hospitalized after Cape Air plane from Knox County crashes in Massachusetts

OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - According to the Village Soup, seven people were hospitalized after a Cape Air plane that flew out of the Knox County Regional Airport this morning crashed in Provincetown, Massachusetts this afternoon.

The plane reportedly flew out of Knox this morning to Boston Logan International Airport. The plane left from Boston to Provincetown a few hours later.

Cape Air confirmed that the aircraft exited the runway when landing in Provincetown. All six passengers and one crew were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

According to Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse, who spoke with the Chief of Police, there were no fatalities. He added the weather caused an issue with the landing, causing the crash.

