Advertisement

Born on 9/11/2001 Ellsworth native turns 20 Saturday

Ellsworth girl turns 20.
Ellsworth girl turns 20.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Saturday Olivia Dyer will turn 20 years old.

The Ellsworth High School graduate and current junior at the University of Southern Maine just happened to be born on September 11th, 2001.

TV5 spoke with Olivia and her mother about life with and as a 9/11 baby.

“I was in labor, two days before that,” said Jen Kearns. “She finally decided to come out into the world when the rest of the world is falling apart, apparently.”

Kearns had her baby girl on that morning 20 years ago , understandably, oblivious to what else was going on in the world.

“I was in recovery, and I had been there for about an hour and a half,” she recalled. “She was in the nursery. And they wheeled the TV in and asked me if I had heard the news of the day. And I thought that was kind of strange because I’m like, Yeah, I finally was able to have my child.”

She added, “Delivery hormones were not kind to somebody who used to live in New York. So it was, it was a little traumatic and happy all at the same time for me on 911 I guess I should say.”

Olivia says it wasn’t until around elementary school that she started to understand else had what happened on that September morning.

“Well at school, when we do the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning, and we’d all have a moment of silence because it’s 9/11, and then my friends would look at me after they knew it was my birthday, and they’re like, Yeah, happy birthday, Olivia,” said Dyer.

She says those friends and her family would make sure her big day wasn’t forgotten.

“It was weird and I would kind of be a little embarrassed to talk about, you know, my big plans for the night, but my friends knew that it was my birthday, I mean I don’t think they thought I was a jerk after that.”

“It’s kind of a reminder that, yes, bad things happen, and you have to go forward and you have to celebrate the things that you know you’re present,” said Kearns.

Olivia says her family friend Karen who posts on her Facebook wall sums it all up.

“I think every time you know Facebook for my birthday rolls around and she always makes a post and you know says what a beam of light that happened from that dark day.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
623 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, September 20th.
Hermon High and Middle Schools switch to remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
8 more Mainers die with COVID, 516 new cases
Schools in Hermon are among many across the state dealing with coronavirus cases.
Maine schools fighting back against outbreaks

Latest News

Olivia Dyer turns 20 Saturday
Born 9/11/2001
Senator Susan Collins taking part in a panel discussion about the formation of the 9/11...
Sen. Collins looks back at formation of 9/11 Commission
(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
Sheriff Morton finished a half marathon through Eddington today.
Penobscot County Sheriff finishes Tough Ruck ahead of 9/11 anniversary