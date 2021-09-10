Born on 9/11/2001 Ellsworth native turns 20 Saturday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Saturday Olivia Dyer will turn 20 years old.

The Ellsworth High School graduate and current junior at the University of Southern Maine just happened to be born on September 11th, 2001.

TV5 spoke with Olivia and her mother about life with and as a 9/11 baby.

“I was in labor, two days before that,” said Jen Kearns. “She finally decided to come out into the world when the rest of the world is falling apart, apparently.”

Kearns had her baby girl on that morning 20 years ago , understandably, oblivious to what else was going on in the world.

“I was in recovery, and I had been there for about an hour and a half,” she recalled. “She was in the nursery. And they wheeled the TV in and asked me if I had heard the news of the day. And I thought that was kind of strange because I’m like, Yeah, I finally was able to have my child.”

She added, “Delivery hormones were not kind to somebody who used to live in New York. So it was, it was a little traumatic and happy all at the same time for me on 911 I guess I should say.”

Olivia says it wasn’t until around elementary school that she started to understand else had what happened on that September morning.

“Well at school, when we do the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning, and we’d all have a moment of silence because it’s 9/11, and then my friends would look at me after they knew it was my birthday, and they’re like, Yeah, happy birthday, Olivia,” said Dyer.

She says those friends and her family would make sure her big day wasn’t forgotten.

“It was weird and I would kind of be a little embarrassed to talk about, you know, my big plans for the night, but my friends knew that it was my birthday, I mean I don’t think they thought I was a jerk after that.”

“It’s kind of a reminder that, yes, bad things happen, and you have to go forward and you have to celebrate the things that you know you’re present,” said Kearns.

Olivia says her family friend Karen who posts on her Facebook wall sums it all up.

“I think every time you know Facebook for my birthday rolls around and she always makes a post and you know says what a beam of light that happened from that dark day.”

