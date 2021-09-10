Advertisement

Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck

(Source: Gray News)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a Belfast public works employee died after falling out of the back of a dump truck.

Officials say 69-year-old Stephen Mathieson, of Montville, hit his head when he tumbled to the ground Thursday morning.

We’re told floating wooden docks were being placed in the back of the dump truck at the time of the accident.

It happened not far from the Front Street Shipyard.

Mathieson was pronounced dead at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

