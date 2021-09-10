Advertisement

AP: Lawsuit: Dam operator is violating Endangered Species Act

The lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Brookfield Renewable U.S. of violating the federal Endangered Species Act since an exemption relating to salmon expired in 2019.
Controversial plans to remove dams on the Kennebec River have ended (FILE)
Controversial plans to remove dams on the Kennebec River have ended (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A lawsuit by environmental groups contends four Kennebec River dams are harming endangered Atlantic salmon.

The lawsuit was filed by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Atlantic Salmon Federation U.S., Conservation Law Foundation and Maine Rivers.

Brookfield didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Jason Gayne, President of the Kennebec River Alliance Board of Directors, of which Brookfield Renewable U-S is a member organization, released a statement tonight.

It said in part: “I am extremely disappointed by the continued efforts of these special interest groups to force dam removal by any means necessary... In response, the KRA will continue to fight for a future for the Kennebec River that is inclusive of all interests.”

