8 more Mainers die with COVID, 516 new cases

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinations for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Eight more Mainers died with COVID, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

3 are from Aroostook County, two from Penobscot and one each from Hancock, Washington and Cumberland counties.

516 new cases of coronavirus.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases (WABI TV)

Penobscot County again with the highest total of new cases- 99.

44 in Kennebec, 37 in Waldo, 22 each in Somerset and Hancock counties.

63.75% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,940 new doses were administered. 1,667,269 doses have been given out in Maine, to date.

All 16 counties in Maine remain part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

13 counties have high levels of Covid-19 community transmission.

Knox , Lincoln, and Sagadahoc counties have substantial levels.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.