Red Sox legends stop by Waterville YMCA/Boys & Girls Club

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Children at the Waterville YMCA and Boys and Girls Club were surprised by a couple of star guests today.

Former Red Sox pitchers Luis Tiant and Keith Foulke stopped by to chat with the kids, touching on everything from their baseball careers to life goals.

The kids came up with plenty of questions, asking what it felt like to win the World Series, favorite teammates, and what they would have done if they weren’t baseball players.

They advised kids to try different sports and stay active to help grow their body and mind.

”You play soccer, that’ll make you a better athlete for when you play basketball,” Foulke said. “When you play basketball, that makes you a better athlete if you want to be a swimmer. All sports, being an athlete, it all comes in. It’s good for your body, and it’s good for your brain.”

“That’s how you get a better feeling about your friends, who you’re going to choose for friends in your life,” Tiant said.

The pitchers also discussed which was the best Sox team ever - Foulke’s 2004 World Series champions, or Tiant’s 1975 pennant winners? - a question Red Sox fans can debate for a while.

