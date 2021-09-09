Advertisement

Red Sox legends stop by Waterville YMCA/Boys & Girls Club

Luis Tiant and Keith Foulke visited.
Luis Tiant and Keith Foulke visited.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Children at the Waterville YMCA and Boys and Girls Club were surprised by a couple of star guests today.

Former Red Sox pitchers Luis Tiant and Keith Foulke stopped by to chat with the kids, touching on everything from their baseball careers to life goals.

The kids came up with plenty of questions, asking what it felt like to win the World Series, favorite teammates, and what they would have done if they weren’t baseball players.

They advised kids to try different sports and stay active to help grow their body and mind.

”You play soccer, that’ll make you a better athlete for when you play basketball,” Foulke said. “When you play basketball, that makes you a better athlete if you want to be a swimmer. All sports, being an athlete, it all comes in. It’s good for your body, and it’s good for your brain.”

“That’s how you get a better feeling about your friends, who you’re going to choose for friends in your life,” Tiant said.

The pitchers also discussed which was the best Sox team ever - Foulke’s 2004 World Series champions, or Tiant’s 1975 pennant winners? - a question Red Sox fans can debate for a while.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
734 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 update as of 9-6-21
180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 65 in ICU
Red and blue lights
Authorities investigating inmate death at Somerset County Jail
Video from Maine Medical Center inside the ICU
Maine Medical Center video shows inside the COVID ICU
Red and blue lights
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren

Latest News

Downeast family YMCA reduces after-school program enrollment following staffing issues
Downeast family YMCA reduces after-school program enrollment following staffing issues
Officials are investigating what caused a train to derail as it passed through Brewer last night.
Officials investigating Tuesday train derailment in Brewer
Ellsworth Public Library encouraging library card sign-ups during month of September
Ellsworth Public Library encouraging library card sign-ups during month of September
An arrest has been made.
Buckfield man arrested for the July 2020 murder of his infant daughter