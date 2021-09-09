Ramada Inn in Bangor could remain operating as a homeless shelter past September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor hotel that has been used as an emergency shelter during the pandemic may be used for that purpose past September 30th.

That’s thanks to the federal government’s extension of funding for emergency shelters during the pandemic.

The Ramada Inn on Odlin Road in Bangor has been closed to the public since last fall.

MaineHousing and Penobscot Community Health Care have been working together to run the hotel as an extension of the Hope House, a homeless shelter in Bangor.

Contracts between those parties were set to expire September 30th, however the Biden Administration announced last month the FEMA funding to support emergency shelters will be extended to December 31st.

We spoke with Interim Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie today who says they have not seen any contracts from PCHC asking to extend past the September deadline.

Since the Biden Administration’s announcement, they have not been able to meet with PCHC or MaineHousing.

The hope is to meet soon to draft a plan moving forward.

“We’ll be actively participating with MaineHousing, with Penobscot Community Health Care, and trying to be part of the solution to find a resolution for the operations of that facility, but also taking into account the current residents and guests of that facility, as well as the area businesses and resident concerns that we’ve all heard of,” said Interim Bangor City Manager, Debbie Laurie.

City officials told TV5 last month PCHC would need to go through the zoning process to allow the Ramada to continue to be used as a shelter beyond the emergency order during the pandemic.

That process began at the planning board meeting Tuesday and can take anywhere from six to eight weeks.

Senior Director for Planning and Communications for MaineHousing, Denise Lord, tells TV5 discussions continue between the City and the Bangor shelters about continued use of the Ramada.

Given the ongoing pandemic, they say it’s likely they will need hotel rooms for isolation and quarantine.

